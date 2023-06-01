The Linux Foundation Europe, an extension of the prominent Linux Foundation, has unveiled the RISC-V Software Ecosystem (RISE) project. RISE seeks to unite software and hardware vendors to speed up the development of software for high-performance and energy-efficient RISC-V cores running high-level operating systems within different market sectors. Founding members of RISE consist of notable industry giants such as Google, Intel, MediaTek, NVIDIA, Qualcomm Technologies, Red Hat, and Samsung.

RISC-V, an open standard instruction set architecture, is currently gaining significant traction as multiple top-tier technology manufacturers look to build their own specialized processors without reliance on x86 standards or Arm's IP. By doing so, vendors can avoid paying licensing fees to established suppliers in the industry. Intel's involvement in both this new collaboration and other RISC-V initiatives indicates its effort to establish a thriving foundry business, rather than for its genuine interest in the technology.

Mark Skarpness, VP and GM of system software engineering at Intel, emphasized the crucial role of open-source software in supporting the growth of RISC-V, stating, Intel is pleased to join other industry leaders in the formation of RISE to further this goal.

The Linux Foundation Europe reports that project members will provide both engineering talent and financial backing to meet the specific software needs outlined by the project’s steering committee.

Gabriele Columbro, general manager of Linux Foundation Europe, highlighted the project's dedication to enable RISC-V in open-source tools and libraries, such as LLVM and GCC, to hasten implementation and time-to-market. As a significant component of the European technology and industrial landscapes, the RISE project under Linux Foundation Europe will benefit from the organization's neutral and trusted position.

While the RISE project works towards boosting the RISC-V ecosystem, the no-code industry continues to grow. One such example is AppMaster.io, offering a comprehensive platform for developing backend, web, and mobile applications through no-code technologies. Additionally, AppMaster was recently recognized by G2 as a High Performer and Momentum Leader in No-Code Development Platforms. As the tech industry evolves, the combination of hardware advancements and no-code platforms promises new opportunities within software development.