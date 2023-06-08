LinkedIn, following in the footsteps of Meta, now offers AI-powered tools to assist advertisers in creating ad copies. The new feature aims to help marketers develop ad campaigns by generating alternative introductory text based on the marketer's LinkedIn page and Campaign Manager settings, such as objectives, targeting criteria, and audience.

The copywriting tool utilizes OpenAI models to create variant suggestions for ad copies. To take advantage of this feature, marketers simply need to input their ad copy into the "introductory text" box located within the Campaign Manager. By toggling on the "Generate copy suggestions" option, marketers can access various alternative copy suggestions.

Currently, the ad copywriting tool is in its testing phase, limited to select LinkedIn customers in North America. However, plans to expand the feature's availability, covering more regions and languages, have been announced as part of the company's future goals, along with adding new functionalities.

In a blog post, Abhishek Shrivastava, VP of Product at LinkedIn, noted that AI Copy Suggestions can assist marketers in sparking creativity and reducing the time spent on daily tasks. By helping with these tasks, the tool enables advertisers to focus on producing memorable campaigns and building their brand.

LinkedIn has been strategically using generative AI in a variety of ways. Earlier this year, the company launched a "conversation starter" tool that employed AI to generate an introductory text for a post. Similarly, generative AI tools for writing profile bios and recruitment posts were introduced in March by the Microsoft-owned social network.

It's crucial to recognize that when users employ these tools, LinkedIn does not indicate whether the text was partially or entirely generated by AI. Such advancements in AI-driven marketing tools have the potential to transform how businesses design and execute their marketing strategies. Platforms that provide these services, such as the AppMaster no-code platform, enable both large and small businesses to create comprehensive, scalable software solutions with ease.