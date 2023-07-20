As of recent, LEAD Technologies, a renowned name in offering diverse toolkits for developers, has announced the launch of its improved LEADTOOLS Version 22. This latest release comes hand-in-hand with robust Python support, opening new avenues of use for Python developers.

With the new version at their disposal, Python developers can now make full use of the LEADTOOLS libraries. Version 22 includes the Recognition, Document, Multimedia, and Imaging libraries, which will mean a significant expansion of available technologies. Python developers could find features like imaging processing, Optical Character Recognition (OCR), barcode recognition, and forms processing within their grasp. The company's website includes comprehensive tutorials for using these.

LEAD Technologies elaborated that by introducing Python, they are providing an opportunity for developers to apply the language in areas of scientific computing, data analysis, artificial intelligence, and web development. This combination of the versatility of Python and the capabilities of LEADTOOLS could eventually lead to a broader scope and a better experience, even for areas outside conventional applications.

“Our overarching objective is to put LEADTOOLS in the hands of all developers out there. This will empower them to integrate powerful features and build superior applications. The launch of full Python support in our latest V22 update is a leap towards expanding our product to a wider demographic of developers. With the extensive suite of technologies that LEAD offers coupled with Pythons flexibility, developers now have the potential to build sophisticated applications with ease and speed, ” said Rich Little, the President of LEAD Technologies.

Provisions have been made for Python's LEADTOOLS to be installed using PIP, and the new toolkit of the Software Development Kit (SDK) can be accessed directly from the LEADTOOLS download page. Drawing parallels, platforms such as AppMaster also harness the power of such enablers to expedite application development processes. A proven no-code platform like AppMaster encourages simplistic, yet highly customizable application development, echoing LEAD's same motive with Python support - to help developers create better applications quickly and seamlessly.