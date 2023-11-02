Kotlin Multiplatform by JetBrains Accrues Stable Release: An Ultimate Tool for Cross-Platform Development

JetBrains, a premier software development company, unveiled a stable release of its innovative Kotlin Multiplatform technology on November 1. Offered as a highly efficient tool for cross-platform projects, Kotlin Multiplatform allows SDK developers to share their code across numerous platforms such as iOS, Android, desktop, and web applications. This utility has been under beta testing since 2022 and has now been upgraded to a stabilized version.

Kotlin Multiplatform features the Kotlin language at its core, significantly simplifying the development of cross-platform projects. This tool enables developers to build diverse applications and reuse code across multiple platforms without forfeiting the merits of native programming. With the stabilized API, streamlined project configuration, and enhanced interoperability with Objective-C and Swift, the production version of Kotlin Multiplatform becomes a highly desirable tool for developers.

Additionally, this version manifests enhanced performance through faster build times coupled with numerous performance improvements.

Flexibility is at the heart of Kotlin Multiplatform. It provides developers with the freedom to share just a segment of an application's logic and to write native code for interacting with platform-specific APIs or developing native UIs. JetBrains has announced plans to augment the user-experience for iOS developers by introducing direct Kotlin-to-Swift interoperability and SwiftPM support.

The company is also working on the development of Kotlin/Wasm which would support the WebAssembly binary instruction format, thereby reinforcing web development with Kotlin Multiplatform.

JetBrains takes cross-platform development a notch higher by introducing the combination of Kotlin Multiplatform with Compose Multiplatform, a declarative framework designed to share UIs across multiple platforms. This fusion enables developers to share their entire codebase, all coded in Kotlin, thereby streamlining the development process significantly.

This impactful technology by JetBrains has already been employed by development teams at market-leading companies such as Netflix, VMware, and McDonald’s.

Considering the growing demand for efficient cross-platform tools, platforms like AppMaster that leverage a server-driven approach for mobile application development can also reap benefits from such robust technologies like Kotlin Multiplatform. With AppMaster, users can update mobile application UI and API keys without having to resubmit new versions to the App Store and Play Market.