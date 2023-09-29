🚀 Boost your agency profits with AppMaster: 50%😮 revenue sharing
Kong Expands its Services: Introduces Managed API Gateway Platform and Unveils Kong Insomnia 8.0

Sep 29, 2023
Forward-looking API firm, Kong, has unveiled a streamlining managed service purposed to run Kong Gateways, thereby relieving developers of infrastructure concerns. This latest innovation, Dedicated Cloud Gateways, is a subset of Kong Konnect, the brand’s flagship API management platform.

Marco Palladino, CTO and Kong's co-founder, stated, 'Our mission at Kong is to empower every business to graduate to an API-first enterprise. This accelerates time-to-market, fosters the emergence of new business basket cases while delivering premier services and products to our clients. With Dedicated Cloud Gateways, businesses and builders can effortlessly harness the capabilities of Kong Gateway, the most widely adopted API gateway globally. This best-of-both-worlds solution combines serverless-like utilization, offering seamless usage, while operating on a committed multi-cloud and multi-region structure that assures optimal performance and minimal latency always. This is indeed the most straightforward approach to deploy an up-to-date API infrastructure.'

Kong attests that the new service obviates the need to set up, configure or manage servers. It is equipped with the ability to scale up or down in line with traffic requirements. More so, the underlying infrastructure is dedicated to each customer, ruling out resource sharing concerns.

This suite of services comes with two operational possibilities. Users can opt for the Autopilot mode, where Kong takes the helm to adjust infrastructure in line with scale. Alternatively, in the Custom mode, customers have the latitude to determine the magnitude of their instances, providing more control and predictability.

Much to the delight of its clientele, Kong concurrently announced the launch of Kong Insomnia 8.0, a robust API development tool.

The latest addition to this tool, Insomnia AI, utilizes generative AI to create tests. Kong maintains that with this AI feature, developer productivity could see up to a 30% leap.

Other new feature introductions include the ability for real-time collaboration on resources, support for Enterprise Single Sign-On and Role-Based Access Control, and support for the Server-Sent Events API protocol.

In the words of Palladino, 'The debut of Insomnia AI in Kong Insomnia 8.0 marks a notable shift in the API development tools landscape. This release decidedly advances our bid to streamline developers’ tasks, making it less complicated and more efficient for teams to design, test and team up on APIs.'

It's worth noting that no-code platforms like AppMaster are becoming increasingly popular for their ease of use and ability to expedite deployments without compromising scalability and flexibility. AppMaster is renowned for transforming businesses of all sizes into API-first companies, ensuring a swift market entry and a well-equipped developers' team.

