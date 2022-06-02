Jotform, a leading provider of online forms SaaS solution with 16 million global users, has launched Jotform Store Builder, a no-code platform designed for small businesses to effortlessly create their online stores within minutes. This powerful tool aims to empower small businesses to enter the online market and start selling products quickly, without the need for advanced technical skills.

Jotform Store Builder is remarkably user-friendly, utilizing a drag-and-drop interface for creating an online store in a matter of minutes. It offers extensive customization options, while also supporting over 25 payment gateways, including PayPal, Stripe, and Square. These features make it easier for small brick-and-mortar stores to transition online and compete with larger retailers.

According to Chad Reid, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Jotform, many small businesses struggle to transition online due to the expensive and complex software tools available in the market. He believes that Jotform Store Builder addresses these challenges by providing affordable and straightforward solutions that can help small businesses keep up with the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Beyond offering services to small businesses, Jotform Store Builder also caters to a wide range of industries by providing a simple yet powerful alternative to traditional e-commerce platforms. Industries can benefit from the platform's ease of use and exceptional value, such as restaurants setting up QR code menus for order collection and nonprofit organizations gathering donations.

Key features and benefits of Jotform Store Builder include:

25+ payment options, such as PayPal, Stripe, and Square

No additional transaction fees

Full customization capabilities with product lists, widgets, branded URLs, and more

70+ widgets

Track orders in a customized Jotform Inbox

Works on any device

100+ free templates

Advanced sharing options via QR code, link, or embedding into WordPress sites

Jotform Store Builder is an extension of Jotform Apps, a no-code, drag-and-drop app builder. The development of this new feature was driven by the fact that over a third of Jotform Apps users were creating apps specifically for payment collection purposes.

The digital era has seen a growing demand for no-code platforms like AppMaster, Jotform Apps, and Jotform Store Builder, empowering businesses to create websites, mobile apps, and online stores without requiring advanced technical skills. These platforms enable businesses to automate workflows, generate reports, and incorporate conditional logic to create engaging user experiences.

Jotform, with over 16 years in business, has successfully established itself as a global brand with 16 million users and a consistent 50% year-over-year revenue growth. The introduction of Jotform Store Builder will undoubtedly further solidify its position as a frontrunner in the no-code space.