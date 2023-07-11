Recognizing an unmet need for intuitive, cloud-based financial planning tools, the startup Jirav has successfully raised $20 million in a Series B round. Spearheaded by Martin Zych, a seasoned professional with prior experience in leading startups such as Limeade and Zephyr Health, the firm was founded in response to shortcomings in the current business financial landscape where several entities battle cumbersome legacy tools.

Zych noticed that many businesses, trapped in the confines of outdated architectures, struggled to run their financial models in an efficient, integrated manner. According to Zych, the watershed moment was spending $100,000 and six laborious months on implementing a financial planning and analysis (FP&A) solution for a previous company. Zych decided the market was crying out for a swift, innovative, and price-friendly solution for finance professionals. It was against this backdrop that Zych, in collaboration with business ally Steve Turner, founded Jirav.

Jirav is an avant-garde platform that provides a range of preassembled FP&A solutions targeting specific industries. This includes financial models, key performance indicators, reports and dashboards. Their efforts have not gone unnoticed by the investment community.

The Series B funding round, affirming the belief in Jirav's potential, was led by Cota Capital. The funding participant roster includes Born Capital, Alumni Ventures, Information Venture Partners, and Bluefish Ventures. To date, Jirav has raised a remarkable sum of $33 million. Zych has elaborated that these funds will be directed towards the expansion of their product range, enhancement of their customer acquisition strategies, and talent recruitment procedures.

According to Zych, this fundraising initiative is an integral component of their long-term strategic blueprint. He sees the alignment of this funding round with the economy's rebound as an opportunity to maintain the growth trajectory and innovative spirit of Jirav, ensuring future success.

Jirav offers a comprehensive suite of tools devised to address financial planning iterations, including models for predicting profits and losses and cash flows. By integrating accounting, workforce, and operational data, organizations can create comprehensive scenario plans to examine their evolving business dynamics. Despite increasing competition in the FP&A software space from entities like Cube, Firmbase, Vereto, and Mosaic, Zych remains confident in Jirav's potential dominance. This allows businesses to weather the storms of the fluctuating markets, making Jirav an excellent choice for all.

With global market forecasts for FP&A software touching an ambitious figure of $16.9 billion by 2031, from just $3.7 billion in 2021, there's room for more players like Jirav in this space. In addition to competing with other key players in the financial planning landscape, such as Datarails, Netsuite, and Workday Adaptive Planning, Jirav has managed to carve out a unique market position offering a fresh perspective.

Allied Market Research tells us that the FP&A software market will continue to grow exponentially. With its innovative and responsive solutions, Jirav looks set to capitalize on this projected growth. Operating with a capable 70-member team out of San Francisco, and sporting a sturdy customer base exceeding 4,000 companies, Zych describes their revenue figures as 'strong.' Although Jirav's financials are not available, the company reports record growth for consecutive quarters and a rapidly burgeoning customer base.

