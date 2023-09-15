JetBrains Unveils RustRover, an Exclusive IDE for Rust Language

JetBrains, a recognized name behind numerous best-selling Integrated Development Environments (IDEs), comes with an invigorating news for the Rust developers out there. The company catapults a brand-new IDE, RustRover, streamlined for catering specifically to the Rust language. Prior to RustRover, only IntelliJ Rust was available, which functioned as a plugin for IntelliJ-reliant IDEs.

Rust has been celebrated as the most loved language several times in the Stack Overflow Developer Survey over multiple years. JetBrains states that the thriving Rust community presently consists of over 2.8 million developers. The surging popularity of Rust prompted JetBrains to drive their focus on curating a specialized platform for these developers.

While Rust has its merits, it is inherently complex. JetBrains perceives developing in Rust as a challenge due to its steep learning curve. This is where RustRover is poised to intervene and alleviate these difficulties.

Vitaly Bragilevsky, Developer Advocate for RustRover, threw light on the purpose behind RustRover. He said, “RustRover aims to cater to the shifting requirements of developers, particularly in a rapidly-evolving and dynamic market, which is currently witnessing a whopping 56% surge in the Rust ecosystem. Our survey reveals that in the past six months, more than half of the developers started incorporating Rust in their endeavors. RustRover amalgamates cutting-edge coding support and seamless toolchain capabilities, equipping developers to efficiently navigate the growing Rust environment and contribute effectively to the burgeoning Rust community.”

In order to optimize the usage of Rust and make it effortlessly manageable, RustRover comes enriched with features like smart refactorings, templates, code suggestions, and more. Further empowering developers to gain a comprehensive understanding of their code, it embeds features like full type information, syntax highlighting, access to documentation, macro expansion, code search, navigation, and cross-language actions.

Additionally, RustRover also brings debugging capabilities to the fore, offering test runners, code navigation to the tested part, support for different run targets, and profiling. To aid in the task of project and dependency management, it offers support for Cargo and Cargo.toml, access to crates documentation, support for build scripts, and code completion in dependency declarations.

RustRover comes equipped with a ready-to-use setup that allows developers to dive into coding right away without the need for initial plugin installations or IDE configuration. It also offers support for all the tools that comprise the Rust toolchain, including the Rust Compiler.

Beyond just coding, RustRover fosters developer collaborations, enabling real-time coding together and seamless conversations within the IDE.

In the world of low-code/no-code tools where platforms like AppMaster assert themselves as advanced solutions to backend, web, and mobile applications, it is inspiring to witness JetBrains' dedication to traditional coding languages such as Rust. With tools like RustRover, JetBrains gives a shoutout to the robust developer community, ensuring their voices are heard and catered to amidst the growing landscape of code development.