Software development company JetBrains has stepped up its game by integrating iOS support into Compose Multiplatform, their cross-platform, declarative, reactive user interface (UI) framework for the Kotlin programming language. The latest addition expands the framework's utility, which already includes support for Android, desktop, and web applications.

Compose Multiplatform, now in its alpha stage for iOS, allows developers to build a singular User Interface that runs seamlessly across all platforms. The framework leverages Google's Jetpack Compose UI framework and JetBrains' Kotlin Multiplatform, a suite of cross-platform development technologies.

Although Compose Multiplatform for iOS is currently a work in progress, developers interested in experimenting with it for various projects can try it out at Jetbrains.com and share their feedback. The alpha release for iOS also features a prototype for two-way interoperability on the UI layer, providing more usability options for developers.

With its canvas-based rendering, Compose Multiplatform ensures that both iOS and Android applications have a consistent appearance by default. As it employs APIs extensively used for Android UI development, developers with a background in Android development can quickly adapt to building with Compose Multiplatform for iOS.

Fostering interoperability on the UI layer, the alpha release introduces UIKitView, which enables developers to embed complex, platform-specific widgets such as maps, web views, and camera feeds within the shared UI. Similarly, ComposeUIViewController allows developers to embed Compose Multiplatform screens in SwiftUI applications, easing the adoption of Compose Multiplatform in iOS apps.

Low-code and no-code platforms, including AppMaster.io, have enabled rapid app development and widespread adoption of cross-platform frameworks. By adding iOS support to Compose Multiplatform, JetBrains is taking a significant step towards making UI development easier and more accessible across various platforms in the tech industry.