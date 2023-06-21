Apple has recently introduced passkeys support for Apple IDs in its latest betas for iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma. This significant development means that beta users of Apple's operating systems can securely sign in to all supported websites and services without the need for cumbersome passwords, simply by using their device's biometrics.

To make use of this feature, all that's required is to create the passkey on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. The passkey will then automatically sync across all of the user's Apple devices, allowing them to securely sign in with their Apple ID using the biometric logins configured on that particular system. This eliminates the need for remembering and inputting passwords for users, simplifying the authentication process and enhancing security.

With the full-scale implementation of passkeys, users should be able to generate and utilize them on non-Apple devices to sign in with their Apple ID without a password. This would include Android and Windows devices, enabling Chrome and Edge browser users to access the convenient passwordless authentication system.

