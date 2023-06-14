As the transition from monolithic to composable web architectures continues to gain momentum, Netlify has unveiled Netlify Connect to help companies streamline this process. Announced by the development platform, this cutting-edge data layer consolidates data from various sources to simplify the migration to a more composable architecture.

Developing and maintaining multiple data sources can introduce complexity and impede the speed of developers, ultimately affecting the overall software development life cycle. Netlify Connect has been designed to tackle these challenges by enabling developers to unify their different data sources in one place. Utilizing the GraphQL API, it connects content sources while caching content at the Edge to enhance performance and efficiency.

This innovative solution provides numerous benefits for developers. By leveraging Netlify Connect, they can optimize their existing content sources, avoid vendor lock-ins, and significantly reduce the costs associated with full-stack migrations. As a result, it simplifies the process of transitioning to a composable web architecture.

Discussing the significance of the release, Matt Biilmann, CEO of Netlify, stated, “The introduction of Netlify Connect is an important step forward for Netlify’s platform and our vision for the modern, composable web.” He further added, “Enterprises are continuing to realize the massive opportunity presented by composable web architecture, and we’re committed to offering solutions that allow enterprises to ship sites and higher-converting campaigns faster than ever before.”

