Hyperline is a newcomer to the world of SaaS billing and pricing. With its main focus on simplicity and ease of use, the platform handles pricing, billing, and all things related to revenue for software-as-a-service companies. Thanks to its seamless integrations, companies can get started with billing right away and adapt their billing strategies to different scenarios – from custom discounts and recurring subscriptions to usage-based pricing models.

While there are other billing platforms on the market, such as Recurly and Chargebee, both established names in the field, these complex revenue management solutions might not be the best fit for small SaaS startups that are just beginning their journey. On the other hand, some businesses opt to develop in-house solutions for pricing and billing; however, in this day and age of rapidly evolving B2B software and sales negotiation practices, mistakes can be costly.

This is where Hyperline comes in. Addressing the specific needs of small SaaS businesses, the platform allows companies to take full control of their revenue management. By importing customer data from their databases and configuring pricing rules, businesses can easily connect Hyperline with their CRM and leverage popular payment providers, such as Stripe or GoCardless.

With Hyperline, invoice generation becomes a breeze, handling different VAT rates without any paid add-on requirement – a feature that distinguishes it from some competitors in the market. The platform also excels in orchestrating payment requests, automatically charging customers' cards or bank accounts as needed.

Moreover, Hyperline offers a sophisticated monitoring dashboard that facilitates tracking payment statuses and any failed transactions. Through the dashboard, companies can also perform other billing-related actions with ease.

The startup recently raised a $4.4 million (€4 million) funding round, led by Index Ventures and with the participation of Kima Ventures and Cocoa. Several prominent business angels, including Rodolphe Ardant, Guilhem Bellion, Steve Avani, Thibaud Elziere, Quentin Nickmans, Alexandre Berriche, and Nico Rosberg, also contributed to the funding round.

For businesses looking to build their software without coding, consider using a platform like AppMaster, which offers a powerful no-code tool for creating backend, web, and mobile applications. The platform enables customers to visually design data models, business logic, and REST API endpoints, reducing the time and cost of application development.