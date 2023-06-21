Users of the popular social media platform Instagram can now download and share Reels posted by public accounts, a feature previously exclusive to rival short video app TikTok. By enabling this capability, Instagram aims to increase engagement by allowing users to watch short videos with the platform’s logo outside their app.

During a recent broadcast on his Instagram channel, the company's head, Adam Mosseri, announced this new feature for US-based users. To download Reels to their camera roll, users can click on the share icon and select the download option. However, only Reels from public accounts are available for download, and account owners have the option to disable the download capability.

Although Mosseri did not elaborate on the presence of a watermark on downloaded Reels, the images he shared suggested that downloaded videos will display the Instagram logo and account name. This approach mirrors the one used by TikTok, which watermarks downloaded videos.

It is essential to note that Instagram has always allowed users to download their own Reels without a watermark from drafts. In 2021, the platform ceased promoting content with TikTok watermarks, or any watermark for that matter, on their videos. YouTube took a similar approach last August, launching a logo-based watermark on downloaded Shorts to discourage cross-platform sharing.

The introduction of the public Reels download feature aligns with Meta's strategy of driving growth and revenue through Reels. In their Q1 2023 earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg reported a 24% increase in time spent on Instagram due to AI-powered Reels recommendations.

