Instagram is testing a new feature that enables users to gain more control over the content they view by selecting an 'Interested' button on recommended posts. This new control complements existing personalization controls, such as the 'Not Interested' option for suggested posts and the ability to snooze recommendations. Alongside this user-focused update, Instagram is experimenting with transparency notifications to aid creators in understanding their content's reach limitations, particularly for Reels, if they include a watermark.

The new features were announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri in a blog post addressing transparency concerning the platform's algorithms and ranking processes. In the post, Mosseri discusses the issue of shadowbanning, a term used to describe the hiding of a user's content without a clear explanation or reason.

Mosseri states that ensuring creators achieve reach and discoverability is in Instagram's best interest as a business. He explains that helping an audience find and view the content shared by creators would consequently increase the platform's usage. He also denies that content suppression would encourage people to purchase ads, saying, "It’s a better business to make Instagram more engaging overall by growing reach for those who create the most engaging content, and sell ads to others."

Addressing user concerns about shadowbanning, Mosseri acknowledges that Instagram must do more to help users understand their account status. In December, the company expanded its Account Status hub to make it easier for businesses and creators to determine if their content is eligible for recommendation to non-followers. Additionally, they can learn if their content violates Instagram's Recommendations Guidelines. Mosseri reveals that Instagram intends to develop further transparency tools for the Account Status hub in the future.

The blog post delves into the details of content ranking in different areas of the app. For instance, your Feed is ranked based on your activity, such as liked, shared, saved, or commented-on posts. Other factors include the popularity of a post and how interesting the person who posted it might be to you. Stories, on the other hand, are ranked based on your interaction with an account's Stories and your overall relationship with the account.

Similarly, the Explore page and Reels are ranked based on factors like the popularity of a post, the type of post you have interacted with, and your interactions with the person who posted the content. Last year, Instagram altered its ranking system to prioritize the distribution of original content in places like the Reels tab and feed. This change has proven successful, as Meta recently disclosed a more than 24% increase in time spent on Instagram since the launch of Reels, thanks to AI-powered content recommendations.

