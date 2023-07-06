In an engaging digital dialogue, Instagram's chief, Adam Mosseri, actively responded to suggestions about the potential advent of a feature that would allow users to create a customized Threads feed, primarily showcasing posts only from followed accounts. This proposed feature was brought forth by YouTube influencer Marques Brownlee and photographer Noah Kalina. The participation of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, responding with a positive, simple thumbs-up emoji to the request, was notable as well. Yet, these exchanges mustn't be perceived as a confirmation of the feature's impending implementation, but rather, as clear interest in the idea.

Other potential enhancements Mosseri has acknowledged are under consideration include post-editing functionalities, language translation options, and the capability for users to swap between different Threads accounts effortlessly. While these capabilities are currently being evaluated, it is essential to clarify that there is no definitive timeline or assurance of their materialization on the platform in the near future.

Nonetheless, the implementation of the proposed feature in Threads might be a feasible possibility. Reasons being the similarity of this proposal to a feature already existing in Instagram's primary application - the 'Followed' feed option. However, the default setting in the main Instagram application is a feed contained with various recommended posts.

Meta, with its aspiring vision for the future, has been overtly vocal regarding the prospective integration of Threads with ActivityPub. ActivityPub is a decentralized social media protocol foundational to Mastodon, a rival microblogging service. The visions for the future entail enabling Thread users to interact seamlessly with users on other services based on the ActivityPub protocol. A further speculative possibility includes allowing Thread audience to stay with the content creator, even if they proceed to leave the service.

While these speculated plans are being openly shared, in a recent conversation with journalist Alex Heath, Mosseri actively clarified that these are only features that Instagram would like to add. There is no exhaustive list or timeline, but rather an ongoing understanding of user needs, platform capabilities, and continuous futures of innovation.

