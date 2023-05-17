In a recent chat hosted by Mark Zuckerberg, Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced that the platform has launched several new features, including collaboration on broadcast channels and support for GIFs in comments. The conversation centered around the company's efforts to improve user experience and drive engagement on the platform.

Instagram first introduced broadcast channels in February as a separate medium for creators to make announcements to their followers. Users can subscribe to these channels and receive notifications when their favorite creators post new content. This feature has been utilized by Zuckerberg for various announcements, such as Meta Verified, a new WhatsApp client for Windows, and the individual chat lock feature for WhatsApp.

The latest update adds a collaboration feature to broadcast channels, allowing users to invite other creators or fans to engage in conversations. Adam Mosseri confirmed that Instagram now supports GIFs in comments shared on both posts and Reels, enhancing interaction capabilities on the platform. To provide this feature, Instagram uses the GIPHY search functionality, although the UK competition watchdog had previously instructed Meta to sell GIPHY, citing concerns about potential restricted access and data demands for customers.

During the chat, Mosseri additionally revealed that Instagram is working on a lyrics feature for Reels, building upon the auto-captioning functionality introduced last year. Zuckerberg then inquired about users' interest in AI-powered chatbots and AI-generated imagery, highlighting potential future enhancements for the platform.

In separate news, Instagram is set to roll out the Gifts feature for tipping creators in India within the next few weeks. This addition follows last month's introduction of integrated editing tools for video clips, audio, stickers, and text within the app. In the coming weeks, Instagram will unveil a range of new editing capabilities such as clip splitting, playback speed adjustment, and clip replacement options.

