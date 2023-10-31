Immuta Unveils Immuta Discover to Automate Tagging and Classifying Data on Cloud Platforms

In a determined effort to assist data teams in managing precise metadata, Immuta recently launched a new product named 'Immuta Discover'. This novel tool has been designed to automate the tagging and classification of data residing on cloud platforms. The move establishes Immuta’s commitment to bolstering data access control, monitoring, and fulfilling regulatory compliance.

According to the data management platform, Immuta Discover identifies structured data in cloud platforms and leverages metadata from widely-used enterprise data catalogs, such as Alation, which is famed for its data intelligence catalog.

Showcasing itself as the integral part of Immuta’s Data Security Platform, Immuta Discover hastens manual processes, fortifies data security and, provides distinct data visibility. Its offering aims at empowering organizations to unlock their data value and assisting them in creating data protection policies and analyzing data usage.

Through its official post, Immuta underscored that effective data security is reliant on accurate data discovery, tagging, classification along with detailed metadata. Yet, organizations grapple with multiple challenges posed by the ever-increasing sources of data and the number of its users. Existing solutions often fall short on accuracy and granularity, thereby leading to security loopholes and compliance-related complications.

Addressing these prevalent issues, the newly launched tool empowers teams to seamlessly scan, classify, and tag their data. Consequently, organizations can implement stringent data control policies and administer data access, heightening their overall data security. Immuta brings forth over 60 pre-configured classifiers, granting organizations the liberty to customize data classifications to comply with their specific needs and confidence levels.

The Chief Product Officer at Immuta, Mo Plassnig, articulated, “Immuta Discover essentially forms the bedrock component for enabling any data security program within your organization and for retaining compliance. It is the pioneering step indispensable to safeguard your data. Considering the ceaseless alterations data undergoes in the contemporary digital age, organizations must thoroughly comprehend the nature of their data – with accurate classification – and maintain a reliable inventory of sensitive data across cloud platforms. This is crucial to keep up with escalating data security and access demands. Immuta Discover assists our customers to execute exactly this.”

Products like Immuta Discover propose a promising future in the realm of data management and security.