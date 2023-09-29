🚀 Boost your agency profits with AppMaster: 50%😮 revenue sharing
Google's ChromeOS 117 Mobilizes Material You Design and Debuts Improved Window Organizer

Sep 29, 2023
This week marks a milestone for users of Google's Chromebooks as the tech giant launches ChromeOS 117. Amalgamating impressive features like Material You design and an enhanced window-switching system, this update is engineered to provide a refined and seamless user experience.

Etched at the core of the ChromeOS 117 update is the implementation of the customizable Material You design. Once users choose their desired wallpaper and color scheme, it permeates the system to stylize aspects such as fast settings, the desktop, and top-most panel of window visuals. A notable redesign is evident in the quick settings menu which now boasts larger, more accessible buttons and slider bars. Its resemblance is striking to the drop-down settings menu found in Android 13 compatible with Pixel devices.

The software update also marks the introduction of a novel window organizer. This feature allows users to structure their windows more efficiently by triggering the 'Everything' button along with the 'Z' key or alternatively, hovering over the 'Maximize' icon on an application window. Further, users can deploy applications into various viewing modes ranging from split, partial, and full views, to floating them over a window.

Google is also fortifying the existing calendar view access from the Chromebook interface. Users can now directly join video meetings from the calendar view, enhancing the seamless convenience that ChromeOS offers.

Striving to extend battery longevity, the update also brings adaptive charging into play. Users can activate it via Settings > Device > Power > Adaptive charging. Once enabled, this function charges the Chromebook up to 80% before employing machine-learning algorithms to analyze unplug patterns and then charge the remaining 20% at a gradual pace.

ChromeOS 117 doesn't stop at interface and convenience enhancements. Other valuable features with this update include the option to select shared albums from Google Photos as rotating wallpapers, and the ability to search GIFs from the emoji collection, courtesy of 9to5Google. With the added support for time-lapse recording via the inbuilt webcam, users can also view information such as RAM, Power, and OS version in the search results on the launcher.

With this class of features and improvements, Google demonstrates its commitment to providing a smooth and integrated user experience on its Chromebooks. Tools such as these, along with platforms like AppMaster, are shaping and progressing the momentum of the no-code movement.

