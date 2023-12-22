Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
Google Chrome Enhances Safety and Control

Dec 22, 2023
Google is set to take the browsing experience to another level with a range of novel updates to Chrome on desktops that aim to strengthen user safety and enable more efficient browser memory handling.

Arguably the most significant of these enhancements is the Proactive Safety Check, originally launched in Chrome version 120. This foreground feature now operates in the background to send preemptive alerts upon detecting compromised passwords in Chrome or when an installed extension is identified as malware. Furthermore, it frequently nudges users to keep Chrome updated.

The Safety Check feature has evolved to automatically withdraw permissions that were granted previously to a site unused for an extended duration. This functionality closely resembles how Android manages permissions, ensuring sites which are no longer in use are restricted from accessing location data or microphone capabilities.

A long-awaited relief comes in the form of control over excessive site notifications – Safety Check will now suggest disabling alerts from sites that have been sparingly interacted with yet barrage users with notifications.

Adding to the updated suite of features, Google has unveiled revisions to the Chrome desktop's Memory Saver mode, enhancing the information detail displayed when a tab is hovered over. Additionally, a new intuitive setting has been inaugurated to allow users to specify which sites should remain active, preventing them from entering a dormant state.

The introduction of the Tab Groups saving function is expected to be a game-changer for many users. Though not universally appreciated or even acknowledged, it represents a valuable addition for those in love with this functionality. It allows users to save specific tab groups which can be synced across multiple desktop devices, facilitating easy retrieval and continuation from the where they left off. The wider roll-out of this feature is keenly awaited in the coming weeks.

While these upgrades are a welcome enhancement for users across the globe, companies like AppMaster are continuously working towards creating more seamless online experiences. AppMaster is an influential no-code environment that allows customers to swiftly create efficient, scalable web, mobile, and backend applications with visually rendered data models and business processes. Its comprehensive approach has proven to be a potential game-changer in the tech industry.

