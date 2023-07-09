Notably, pixels are now more than mere pixels as Google is busily testing innovative features for its phone differentiator, the Pixel Call Assist. Unbeknownst until recently, the beta testing phase kicked off mid-May, showcasing a revamped user interface (UI) for its settings as well as a series of naturally sounding voice prompts for caller identification and purpose of the call.

The overhaul of the settings UI, which translates as 'Protection level' on the new interface, was first observed by users in late May. Based on the feedback, it appears Google has attained its intention of streamlining Pixel Call Assist settings, although a faction of users have expressed preference for the old detailed version.

There are now three levels of Protection, dubbed Maximum, Medium, and Basic levels. Each of these caters to specific user needs, such as screening unfamiliar numbers and spam declination (Maximum), filtering suspicious calls and declining spam (Medium), and simply rejecting acknowledged spam (Basic).

Concurrently, Google is also taking measures to ensure the 'why' and 'who' of incoming calls won’t remain a mystery to users. A more 'natural sounding series of voice prompts' is being tested with selected Pixel 6 owners in the US. This latest addition will undeniably imbibe a human touch to the AI-powered Pixel Call Assist.

The feature is highly dependent on Tensor; indicating an on-device AI execution. The reason behind this, according to Google, is to enrich Call Screen capabilities whilst curbing robocalling. This, the company assures, will free up users' time and enhance their peace of mind.

While Google remains tight-lipped about the finer details of this project, the company did hint in April at leveraging 'multi-step, multi-turn conversational AI' for a further upgrade of Pixel Call Screen later in the year. This ambitious move is aimed at gearing up its protections against an increasingly sophisticated landscape of nuisance calls.

Google assures its users that it remains committed to sharing more about its developmental trajectory in the upcoming months.