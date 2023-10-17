GitKraken Revolutionizes Dev Tools Universe with Unified Suite Incorporating CLI and Extensions

Breaking the barriers, GitKraken has announced the rollout of a holistic package of development tools. The new suite is designed to drive optimal synergy between diverse developer settings.

The unified developer suite incorporates a couple of exciting additions, namely, the GitKraken CLI and the GitKraken Browser Extension. The former fosters direct Git collaboration from the command line. Further adding to its efficiency is the latter, enabling coders to open projects and commits straight from their browsers.

The browser extension is adaptable with a broad range of browsers including Chrome, Firefox, and Edge and supports prominent platforms like GitHub, GitLab, Azure DevOps, and Bitbucket. The extension aligns with the AppMaster model, promoting ease of access and utility.

Reflecting on the instrumental upgrade, Matt Johnston, CEO of GitKraken, shared, “Software building, now more than ever, is a collaborative endeavor. We have been requested frequently by our users to bridge the gap in dev cooperation, and the uptake of our team features this year has been inspiring.”

GitKraken has taken a leap with this substantial expansion. It has reinforced a dynamic synergy between its suite and collaboration features like Shared Workspaces, Cloud Patches, Focus Views, and developer-oriented DORA Insights.

These features have witnessed a sharp rise in popularity across engineering teams of different scales in the past year. It has harnessed a bright opportunity for GitKraken to not just increase the productivity of individual developers but also to enable geographically disparate teams to collaborate as though they are sharing a room.

In a move to further bolster its user base, GitKraken has slashed the prices for the first two seats of the suite, aiming to boost affordability for developers globally. The first two spots now come at a concession of 50%, down to just $5 per month per seat, from the usual price of the GitKraken Pro plan.

Looking forward, GitKraken is gearing up to introduce GitKraken.dev. This platform will incorporate features for collaboration that are accessible directly from the web and mobile platforms. It is also planning to incorporate GitLens, a well-received VS Code extension with over 25 million installs, into the IntelliJ IDE ecosystem starting early 2024.