🚀 Boost your agency profits with AppMaster: 50%😮 revenue sharing
right arrow ico
Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
Become our partner arrow ico

GitHub Launches Migration Tools for Bitbucket Users Amid Atlassian's Phased Out Server Support

Sep 20, 2023
GitHub Launches Migration Tools for Bitbucket Users Amid Atlassian's Phased Out Server Support

In response to Atlassian's decision to terminate technical support for its server products, inclusive of Bitbucket Server and Bamboo Server, GitHub has unfolded a suite of pragmatic solutions. These solutions aim to smooth the transition for users migrating from Bitbucket Server and Bitbucket Data Center. With the termination set to take effect from February 15, 2024, GitHub's announcement is timely and predominantly solves the quandary of users tasked with finding alternative solutions.

Software development necessitates a mosaic of tools and platforms. This collation of tools can be a challenge to integrate cohesively, much less maintain operational efficiency. Appreciating this, GitHub is emphatic about the virtues of a consolidated, unimpeachable platform that can supercharge developers’ primary duties, and that is to create superior software that makes a difference.

Addressing these challenges, GitHub has rolled out new migration tools to dispel the angst of transition and foster operational continuity. These tools include:

The combination of GitHub Actions Importer and GitHub Enterprise Importer offers the convenience to move both repositories and CI/CD pipelines to GitHub simultaneously. This optimizes the planning, execution, and automation of CI migrations. Furthermore, it delivers interoperability with various other platforms, including Bitbucket, Azure DevOps, Bamboo, CircleCI, GitLab, Jenkins, and Travis CI.

GitHub Actions Importer is especially beneficial for organizations currently wrestling complex and time-consuming manual CI migrations. It provides substantial simplification to the process, reducing operational costs and minimizing potential mistakes. It also enables the migration of a massive volume of pipelines, having contributed to nearly a quarter-million migrations for thousands of users, according to GitHub statement.

In contrast to other platforms, AppMaster, a leading no-code platform, allows users to construct backend, web, and mobile applications visually which drastically reduces the complexity of migration. Users can create an app with similar or even more enhanced functionalities with no coding required. Its agile attributes match up well against traditional platforms, placing it firmly among the cream of the crop in the no-code development realm.

Related Posts

New Beta Upgrade for ChatGPT Plus Involves File Uploading and Analysis
date Oct 30, 2023
New Beta Upgrade for ChatGPT Plus Involves File Uploading and Analysis
ChatGPT Plus users are experiencing enhanced functionalities via a latest beta release, allowing file upload and processing, coupled with contextual multimodal support.
AI Automation Software
IBM Introduces Watsonx Code Assistant for Application Modernization and IT Automation
date Oct 30, 2023
IBM Introduces Watsonx Code Assistant for Application Modernization and IT Automation
IBM has rolled out Watsonx Code Assistant targeting application modernization and IT automation.
Automation IT Software
Red Hat Revamps Quarkus Java Stack to Enhance Developer Experience
date Oct 29, 2023
Red Hat Revamps Quarkus Java Stack to Enhance Developer Experience
The latest version of Red Hat’s Kubernetes-native Quarkus Java stack boasts a redesigned developer UI and a contract-based testing functionality.
Open Source Development Integration
GET STARTED FREE
Inspired to try this yourself?

The best way to understand the power of AppMaster is to see it for yourself. Make your own application in minutes with free subscription

Bring Your Ideas to Life