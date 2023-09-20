GitHub Launches Migration Tools for Bitbucket Users Amid Atlassian's Phased Out Server Support

In response to Atlassian's decision to terminate technical support for its server products, inclusive of Bitbucket Server and Bamboo Server, GitHub has unfolded a suite of pragmatic solutions. These solutions aim to smooth the transition for users migrating from Bitbucket Server and Bitbucket Data Center. With the termination set to take effect from February 15, 2024, GitHub's announcement is timely and predominantly solves the quandary of users tasked with finding alternative solutions.

Software development necessitates a mosaic of tools and platforms. This collation of tools can be a challenge to integrate cohesively, much less maintain operational efficiency. Appreciating this, GitHub is emphatic about the virtues of a consolidated, unimpeachable platform that can supercharge developers’ primary duties, and that is to create superior software that makes a difference.

Addressing these challenges, GitHub has rolled out new migration tools to dispel the angst of transition and foster operational continuity. These tools include:

The combination of GitHub Actions Importer and GitHub Enterprise Importer offers the convenience to move both repositories and CI/CD pipelines to GitHub simultaneously. This optimizes the planning, execution, and automation of CI migrations. Furthermore, it delivers interoperability with various other platforms, including Bitbucket, Azure DevOps, Bamboo, CircleCI, GitLab, Jenkins, and Travis CI.

GitHub Actions Importer is especially beneficial for organizations currently wrestling complex and time-consuming manual CI migrations. It provides substantial simplification to the process, reducing operational costs and minimizing potential mistakes. It also enables the migration of a massive volume of pipelines, having contributed to nearly a quarter-million migrations for thousands of users, according to GitHub statement.

