Signifying a milestone in their evolution, GitHub has rolled out their latest upgrade for GitHub Enterprise Server 3.9. Focusing on bettering collaboration, streamlining workflows, and enhancing observability, the newest offering brings significant improvements, including a revamped GitHub Projects feature.

Trading on June 29th, the advanced beta version of GitHub Projects makes its entry in the GitHub Enterprise Server 3.9. This feature enables developer teams to strategise their workload side-by-side their coding environment. A noteworthy upgrade in this release is the introduction of a time-linked roadmap display, a tool designed to offer users a visual illustration of issues and pull requests on a coherent timeline. It also comes equipped with new workflow automation capabilities, enabling standardisation and automation of projects and issues with tools such as issue forms.

For workflows within GitHub Projects, there is the introduction of a novel auto-add feature. This capability tracks chosen repositories to add issues as they come into existence or modify to match custom-defined rules. An auto-archive function is also available, aiding in maintaining a clutter-free environment by eliminating items that have been inactive for a user-specified duration. A new copy functionality is designed to replicate effective project settings continually. Users can also design issue forms that guide team members on submitting suitable content for various scenarios.

