In a recent announcement, Mozilla, the company behind the renowned web browser Firefox, has confirmed it will be withdrawing support for macOS Sierra 10.12, macOS High Sierra 10.13, and macOS Mojave 10.14, starting from Firefox 116. This confirmation came to light via an official post on Mozilla's website, as first reported by MacMagazine.

The announcement also noted that Windows 7 and Windows 8 would be on the receiving end of this sweeping change, with Firefox 115 being the last to offer support for these systems. Users whose PCs run on these older Windows versions will need to transition to Windows 10 or a later version starting from Firefox 116.

This development signifies that machines still operating these system versions won't be recipients of upgrades providing fresh features. This could potentially lead to a break in compatibility with certain websites that are tapping into novel web technologies. In spite of this, a measure of protection is still available for these users in the form of select security patches.

Mozilla has chosen to migrate users who have Firefox installed on the mentioned systems to the ESR 115 version of the browser. This version is slated to continue receiving vital security updates. Even so, these patches may not stand the test of time, hence the most feasible solution would be for users to consider a computer upgrade when feasible.

The Firefox browser can be downloaded free of charge across macOS, Windows, and Linux. Given today's digital demands, staying updated not only ensures a better browsing experience, but also a more secure one.