Maintenance of its prominence in the realm of web search drives Google's latest updates to its mobile Chrome browser. These updates are aimed at not just improving the search experience for users, but also encouraging them to use the search facility more extensively. They bring to the table several new features including relevant search query suggestions linked to the current page, and the listing of trending searches when a new tab is opened.

This new functionality of search query recommendations linked to the pages being visited by users is being launched on Chrome for both iOS and Android. It is akin to Google Search's autocomplete feature and triggers automatically when users tap on the address bar, eliminating any necessity to type. Deployment for this feature is presently underway.

In addition to this, Google has integrated a feature showcasing trending searches within the new tab page on Chrome's mobile version. When Android users open a new tab, they will encounter a list of trending searches, with the facility to start searching for any of these popular topics instantly. While Google has already been spotlighting these trends on the web through Google Trends, the introduction of this feature directly within Chrome mobile's new tab page substantially widens its reach.

The touch to search capability on Android has also been given a facelift in this update. Earlier, users could highlight one or more words on a webpage to initiate a search based on the selected text, facilitated through a context menu. An enhancement has now been added where Google will also display a carousel of related searches at the screen's bottom automatically, providing users with additional relevant options.

Embellishing the user experience furthermore, Google Chrome mobile will now present 10 search suggestions as users start typing in the address bar, expanding from the earlier provision of six.

In the fierce competitive landscape of web browsers, such innovations are a vital competitive edge. They not just simplify user experience but also can be effectively leveraged to boost the user base.