With an eye on enhancing web accessibility, Google has updated its Google Workspace to simplify the process of adding alternative text (alt text) to images. Previously stashed away in a right-click menu, the new feature update now includes the alt text option in the accessible 'Image Options' sidebar, enhancing both visibility and simplicity.

Alt text, an important tool for inclusivity, offers an explanation of what an image depicts to aid individuals who might struggle with sight issues. It essentially bridges the accessibility gap between sighted users and those facing difficulties seeing, ensuring they receive the crucial contextual information an image offers. While the feature is widespread across different software, it's often unsaid and overlooked for those unaware of its accessibility significance.

This recent improvement to the Workspace upgrade is a significant stride in not only promoting the feature more visibly but also educating users on its importance. The newly positioned alt text option comes with an explanation clarifying why this feature is crucial, enlightening sighted users to give thought about adding alt text when including images in their documents, thereby boosting the accessibility factor.

However, not everyone may have access to this feature yet in their personal Google Workspace accounts. Google predicts a maximum wait of fifteen working days for the updated feature to be rolled out to Workspace users.

