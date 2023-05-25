In a recent announcement, Elastic, the company responsible for the widely-used distributed search and analytics engine Elasticsearch, has launched its Elasticsearch Relevance Engine (ESRE). The latest addition to their suite of AI-based solutions, ESRE is designed to deliver AI-driven innovation to enterprise data without compromising on size, cost-efficiency, or security.

At the core of ESRE lies its built-in vector search and transformer models, which facilitate generative AI applications while navigating the challenges that come with managing large volumes of structured and unstructured data. By harnessing these capabilities, users can create secure deployments that streamline access to the full value of their proprietary data, simultaneously improving their infrastructure and processes.

CEO of Elastic, Ash Kulkarni, believes that ESRE is a game-changer for businesses looking to gain an edge in the rapidly evolving world of generative AI. Generative AI is a revolutionary moment in technology, and the companies that get it right, fast, are tomorrow's leaders,” he said, adding, The Elasticsearch Relevance Engine is available today, and we've already done the hard work of making it easier for companies to do generative AI right.

Furthermore, ESRE offers users the flexibility to bring their own transformer models and integrate third-party transformer models into their deployments, resulting in a seamless blend of generative AI innovation with their business data. By addressing data security concerns and simplifying the deployment process, Elasticsearch Relevance Engine empowers organizations to forge ahead in the AI space without being held back by traditional barriers.

In light of the increasing popularity of low-code and no-code platforms, Elasticsearch's ESRE is an attractive addition to the market. The Relevance Engine provides a platform for AI innovation that complements other no-code and low-code solutions, such as AppMaster, a leading business application development platform with a strong focus on backend and frontend applications. Through offering powerful tools that simplify and accelerate the application development process across the AI ecosystem, Elasticsearch and AppMaster stand at the forefront of this industry shift.