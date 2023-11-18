Dropbox Allies with NVIDIA to Bolster Client Productivity with Generative AI

Dropbox upped their productivity game with their strategic alliance with NVIDIA. Their shared vision aims to empower knowledge workers and amplify productivity for Dropbox users, specifically through leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Dropbox has infused AI and machine learning technologies into its core offering with the intent of amplifying customer productivity. NVIDIA’s easy-to-use tools play a pivotal role in this phase, providing the platform for Dropbox to debut new AI features that enrich content as well as process workflows.

The highlight of this partnership aims to broaden Dropbox’s AI features spectrum. This is accomplished by deploying personalized generative AI which would significantly refine search precision, enhance organization, and economize workflows in cloud content for the platform’s large user base.

Dropbox has big plans of employing NVIDIA's innovative AI technology, incorporating its AI Foundation Models, AI Enterprise software, and accelerated computing. The objective is to fortify their AI-driven items such as Dropbox Dash (a cross-platform search feature) and Dropbox AI that enables users to probe queries and get summaries on voluminous files.

Thanks to the NVIDIA AI Foundation Models and the NeMo structure, Dropbox can now tweak large language models (LLMs) for an individualized and relevant information stream – all while preserving security, privacy, and transparency.

Drew Houston, co-founder and CEO of Dropbox, extolled the potential of recently advanced generative AI technologies. According to him, these advancements could possibly revolutionize knowledge work, and also deal with several pain points related to organization, prioritization, and focus.

Furthermore, he expressed eagerness over their NVIDIA partnership and the prospect of exploiting their technology in fresh ways to bring highly personalized, AI-driven experiences to their customers. He added, AI potentially has the potentiality, not just to automate routine tasks and ramp up our creativity, but to assist us in accomplishing more meaningful work.”

On top of this, Dropbox has the capacity to significantly enhance inference performance using NVIDIA AI Enterprise software. This feature includes the Triton Inference Server and TensorRT-LLM, earmarked for production AI applications.

