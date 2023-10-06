🚀 Boost your agency profits with AppMaster: 50%😮 revenue sharing
right arrow ico
Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
Become our partner arrow ico

Docker Teams Up with Neo4j, LangChain, and Ollama to Introduce Comprehensive Gen AI Stack

Oct 06, 2023
Docker Teams Up with Neo4j, LangChain, and Ollama to Introduce Comprehensive Gen AI Stack

In a game-changing move, Docker, a widely-acclaimed software platform for creating container-based applications, has joined forces with Neo4j, LangChain, and Ollama to launch the Gen AI Stack, a comprehensive technology suite designed to facilitate developers in not only crafting applications but also effortlessly integrating generative AI.

This cutting-edge Gen AI Stack merges the graph and vector search capabilities inherent in Neo4j with LangChain orchestrations to create a powerful, function-packed platform that stands out among the likes of traditional code generating tools such as Copilot or Amazon CodeWhisperer.

With this strategic alliance, Docker's intention is to accelerate AI models and anchor large language models (LLMs) with Neo4j's knowledge graph, to generate more precise predictions. Further, LangChain orchestrations are anticipated to enable developers to interconnect the database with the vector index and the LLM with the application, thereby facilitating the construction of context-aware reasoning applications powered by the LLMs.

Additionally, the alliance with Ollama serves to assist developers in running open-source LLMs locally. The stack, which is bundled with preconfigured open-source LLMs, such as Llama 2, Code Llama, and Mistral, also includes a variety of support tools, illustrative code templates, knowledge base articles, and best practices for generative AI.

The innovative Gen AI Stack is presently available for developers and tech enthusiasts to get hands-on at the Learning Center in Docker Desktop and GitHub. This stack compliments platforms like AppMaster that make application development more accessible.

Moreover, Docker has rolled out a new, early-bird access program for their generative AI assistant named Docker AI. As per Docker CEO Scott Johnston, unlike other code-generating assistants, Docker AI assistant is designed to aid developers in defining and troubleshooting all aspects of an application, thus proving to be a valuable asset in application construction and maintenance.

Related Posts

LaunchDarkly Innovates DevOps with Game-Changing Platform Enhancements
date Oct 25, 2023
LaunchDarkly Innovates DevOps with Game-Changing Platform Enhancements
LaunchDarkly introduces several revolutionary features to its platform, paving the way for the future of DevOps.
Automation Development Web App
Upgrades to GitLab 16.5 Bolster Compliance, Workflow Efficiency, and More
date Oct 25, 2023
Upgrades to GitLab 16.5 Bolster Compliance, Workflow Efficiency, and More
The GitLab 16.5 is now more robust, thanks to it's improved functionality in Compliance Center, the ability to set merge request target branch rules and resolve issue threads.
Automation Development Software
Automattic Takes Bold Step Into Messaging Sphere with $50M Purchase of Texts
date Oct 25, 2023
Automattic Takes Bold Step Into Messaging Sphere with $50M Purchase of Texts
WordPress parent company, Automattic, has paved its way into the messaging industry.
Acquisition
GET STARTED FREE
Inspired to try this yourself?

The best way to understand the power of AppMaster is to see it for yourself. Make your own application in minutes with free subscription

Bring Your Ideas to Life