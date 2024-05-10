Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
Exciting News: We’re Moving to Discourse!

May 10, 2024
As part of our strategic initiative to optimize team resources and enhance community engagement, we are thrilled to announce the migration of our community from Telegram to our new Discourse platform. Check out the fresh experience at https://community.appmaster.io!

While Telegram has served us well, our goal to develop a more structured and accessible product community led us to Discourse. This new platform is publicly accessible and fully indexed, making it easier than ever to search and participate in discussions.

What can you expect in our new community?

  • Reward systems for active contributors 
  • Enhanced ability to share and discover comprehensive how-to articles 
  • A robust platform that supports growing interactions and knowledge sharing 

We’re excited to see how these new features will empower each of you to contribute more effectively and benefit from the collective knowledge of our community.

Join us on this new journey, where your insights and participation will continue to shape the future of AppMaster. Let's make it a hub of collaboration and support!

