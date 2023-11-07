Deno 1.38 Update: Enhanced HTML Documentation and Hot Module Replacement

The recently launched upgrade of the Deno runtime, better suited to JavaScript, TypeScript, and WebAssembly, now includes enhanced HTML features. The core updates amplify documentation capabilities and client-side navigation in Deno along with the Fresh web framework.

Deno 1.38, launched on November 2, brings 'considerable' enhancements to the deno doc command. A key feature of this upgrade is the ability to generate documentation via a novel deno doc --html capability. When this feature is activated, deno doc produces a static site packed with rich documentation.

A hot module replacement capability is another notable addition to Deno 1.38. By using an --unstable-hmr flag, this feature can notice modifications and reload the server while not disturbing the current state. Furthermore, Deno's latest update also broadens its compatibility with Node.js, thus easing the migration from Node to Deno for developers.

Another constructive change allows developers to preferentially use any NPM package manager within Deno. This flexibility enables developers to install NPM modules using npm and run them within Deno. Although the NPM feature is in an unstable phase currently, developers can nonetheless explore this functionality.

Developers who wish to upgrade to Deno 1.38 can utilize the deno upgrade command. Novice users interested in more details can delve into installation instructions for further clarity.

Some additional features in Deno 1.38 include the Deno.serve API support for Unix sockets, and faster JSX transforms via string concatenation, foregoing object allocation. That's not all - it also furnishes support for RFC 8441 for the bootstrapping of WebSockets with HTTP/2.

The printfn function application Deno 1.38's arrival follows its precursor, Deno 1.37, which made its appearance in late September featuring Jupyter notebook integration.

