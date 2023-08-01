Dell recently announced the expansion of its generative AI offerings, enabling its clients to optimally leverage artificial intelligence capabilities. The move brings significant growth to the previously established Project Helix, an initiative in cooperation with NVIDIA intended to ease the process of developing generative AI models for organizations.

One distinctive feature of the recent expansion is the Dell Validated Design, a collaborative effort with NVIDIA. This offering is an inference blueprint that organizations can utilize to architect secure, scalable and efficient generative AI platforms.

Dell's Professional Services is now equipped to offer novel services for customers who wish to incorporate generative AI into their operations. These comprehensive, tailored services can cater to various use cases specific to an organization, such as in operations or content creation.

In a bid to support developers in fine-tuning their generative AI models, Dell has unveiled Precision Workstations. As per the company's announcement, these top-tier workstations run AI frameworks, outpacing previous generation workstations by an impressive 80%.

Another noteworthy introduction is the Dell Optimizer — an advanced piece of tech that learns from users' behavioral patterns to augment application performance, network connectivity, and audio using AI.

The co-chief operating officer and vice chairman of Dell Technologies, Jeff Clarke, in a recent investor call stressed the transformative impact of generative AI. He remarked, “Generative AI represents an inflection point that is driving fundamental change in the pace of innovation while improving the customer experience and enabling new ways to work. He further highlighted how customers are using their unique data and business contexts to effectively and efficiently incorporate advanced AI into their fundamental business operations. They do so by training, fine-tuning, and inferring on Dell infrastructure solutions.

