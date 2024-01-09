Deco.cx Amasses $2.2 Million in Seed Funding to Uncomplicate Web Development

The team behind Deco.cx, including digital wizards Guilherme Rodrigues, Luciano Junior, and Rafael Crespo, have seized seed funding amounting to $2.2 million. The funds will serve to fuel their mission of simplifying web development for growing brands. Prior to their venture into Deco.cx, the trio honed their digital prowess at VTEX, an e-commerce company that offers tools to manage online storefronts. Their shared vision of granting brands more autonomy over their online interfaces birthed the open-source front-end development platform that is Deco.cx.

The platform intricately blends Deno, JSX, and Tailwind, and operates websites on a global edge infrastructure. The goal of Deco.cx is to alleviate the complex web of coding and restore it to its origins as a tool to facilitate information sharing.

This Brazil-born startup is bridging the gap between basic no-code site builders such as AppMaster platform and more complex full-code arrangements. The tools they are designing will raise the bar for e-commerce developers working to provide optimum digital experiences. A fusion of drag-and-drop functionalities and natural language tools will drive user-friendly interfaces. Clients who have integrated Deco.cx into their frameworks have witnessed an impressive upturn of a 5x increase in PageSpeed score and a 30% surge in conversion rates.

Since it sprang to life in October 2022, Deco.cx has gathered 65 clients, which comprises illustrious Brazilian retail brands like Grupo Reserva, Osklen, and Zee.Dog. Not limited to organization-level clients, the platform has amassed more than 2,400 individual web developers and 36 partner system integration agencies. The convenience and efficiency this innovation introduces appear to be hitting the right notes, attracting recognition, and reaping the benefits of venture capital investments.

Investors such as MAYA Capital, FJ Labs, Lanx, and Crivo Ventures led the charge in the seed round fund injection of $2.2 million. This windfall will propel Deco.cx into utilizing artificial intelligence technology to ramp up its platform's capabilities.

The founders harbour an ambitious vision for Deco.cx - to rival WordPress. Taking the U.S market head-on is part of the grand strategy and the development of the platform. Their overall objective is to be the go-to for numerous web developers, who would rather spend their time creating than grappling with intricate coding.