Cockroach Labs, a company founded by former Google employees, revealed on Tuesday that its open-source, fault-tolerant distributed SQL database-as-a-service, CockroachDB Dedicated, now supports both Microsoft Azure and multiregion deployments. As a result, the database platform will be available across all three major public cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud.

In a statement, Cockroach Labs explained that this expansion allows enterprises to choose between, or use multiple, cloud providers, as well as mix workloads across their own data centers and public cloud providers. Carl Olofson, IDC Research Vice President, believes that availability across all major public cloud service providers is a vital success factor for any cloud-based database management system (DBMS). According to Olofson, enterprises generally prefer to standardize on one DBMS for a given class of workload and must manage various teams working across different public cloud platforms.

Although Olofson thinks it's unlikely that many enterprises will distribute the same database across public cloud platforms, he said that this move fulfills CockroachDB's aim of enabling the distribution of a database across regions and platforms. Additionally, CockroachDB Serverless now supports multiregion deployments, allowing enterprise customers to distribute rows of data across multiple cloud regions while functioning as a single logical database and only paying for the exact storage and compute uses.

Cockroach Labs claims that multiregion support offers several advantages, such as increasing cost efficiency for enterprises and allowing them to build applications that serve a globally dispersed user base at a low cost and with simpler operations. It also opens up a global audience to companies of any size. Olofson elaborates that multiregion deployments can greatly benefit multinational enterprises by simplifying global data operations, eliminating manual replication and sharding, and streamlining disaster recovery. If one region fails, the other regions carry on, as if nothing happened.

Furthermore, Cockroach Labs is enhancing its migration capabilities offered via its database offerings. The new capabilities have been added to its existing migration tool, Molt, which now includes Molt Verify, a new tool that validates migrated data from Postgres and MySQL to ensure correct replication and smoother syntax conversion in bulk changes, along with authentication of Postgres and MySQL clusters. Olofson believes that extending Molt's capabilities aligns with Cockroach Labs' mission to provide a seamless database migration experience from on-premises to public cloud environments.

In addition to these updates, Cockroach Labs now allows developers to carry out user-defined functions in the database, provides a Terraform provider that automates provisioning for CockroachDB's dedicated and serverless editions, and has introduced a new cryptography standard (FIPS – 140-2) for self-hosted CockroachDB.

As the no-code and low-code industries continue to grow and adapt to organizations' needs, platforms like AppMaster.io are also making app development on popular cloud platforms like Azure even easier. By providing a powerful, scalable, & cost-effective solution for creating web, mobile, and backend applications, AppMaster.io and platforms like CockroachDB are revolutionizing the way enterprises build and deploy applications in this ever-expanding digital landscape.