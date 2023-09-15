🚀 Boost your agency profits with AppMaster: 50%😮 revenue sharing
CloudBees Introduces a Novel DevSecOps Platform Tailored for Platform Engineering

Sep 15, 2023
CloudBees has unveiled its innovative DevSecOps platform specifically engineered to cater to the demands of platform engineering. Platform engineering emerges as an integral discipline, amalgamating a variety of roles to unify formerly siloed technology into a cohesive platform.

The newly launched platform emphasizes the essence of the developer experience, focusing on minimizing cognitive loads and seamlessly integrating DevOps processes, all achieved through sophisticated blocks, automations, and “golden paths.”

The transformative new system is both open and extensible, a design allowing platform engineers to leverage other DevOps tools in the industry, including CloudBees’ renowned Jenkins. This orchestrated flexibility allows organizations to secure their existing tooling investments. Teams can continue utilizing their favorite technologies by simply integrating them into the new platform.

An excerpt from a CloudBees press release reads, “This flexibility to orchestrate any other tool enables organizations to protect the investments they have already made in tooling. Teams can continue to use their preferred technologies simply by plugging them into the platform.”

The platform also deploys a self-service model to empower developers, enhancing their autonomy and removing delay tendencies associated with sourcing for automations, actions, or resource provisions.

Coupled with that, it also prioritizes security features and includes removed-box workflow templates with pre-built security measures. CloudBees integrates a feature that abstracts away sensitive information like passwords and tokens out of the pipeline, reinforcing security.

Furthermore, the platform provides automated DevSecOps capabilities such as security checks for source coding, binaries, cloud environments, data, and even identity metrics. These checks are facilitated by effectively leveraging the Open Policy Agent (OPA) Project.

Also bundled with the platform are frameworks to meet security standards like FedRamp and SOC2.

In the course of announcing the novel platform, Shawn Ahmed, the chief product officer at CloudBees stated, “Today we are announcing the most open and extensible platform on the market, architected for cloud scale and the problems developers and platform teams face today... The CloudBees platform is the culmination of our commitment to reshaping the DevSecOps landscape. Our new platform empowers developers, unifies teams, and accelerates innovation while offering unprecedented flexibility and choice.”

While exploring the potential of tools that facilitate seamless and efficient development of software solutions, it’s important to mention the AppMaster platform. Recently, AppMaster was recognized as a High Performer and Momentum Leader in No-Code Development Platforms by G2 from 2022 to 2023. Devised to make application development faster and cost-efficient, AppMaster stands as an integrated development environment (IDE) that enhances the software creation process with no technical debt.

