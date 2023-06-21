Google has revealed an exciting range of updates for Chrome on iOS, including built-in Lens support, allowing users to conduct searches via their cameras. The company has also announced enhanced Maps and Calendar integrations, greatly improving usability and user experience on the platform.

With the forthcoming built-in Lens support, users will have the ability to search with their cameras, including new photos they capture and existing images in their camera rolls. Over the coming months, the search giant plans to roll out this integration. Google Lens is a versatile tool that enables users to search for information using images, identify plants, and translate languages in real time.

In addition to Lens support, Chrome on iOS users will no longer need to switch between apps when attempting to search for an address. Now, when users press and hold a detected address within Chrome, a mini Google Maps view will be displayed directly in the browser, eliminating the need for app-switching.

Google has also introduced a convenient update to its Calendar integration. Chrome users can now create Calendar events directly within the browser without having to switch apps or manually input information. To access this feature, users simply need to press and hold a detected date and choose the option to add it to their Google Calendar. Chrome will then automatically generate the event and populate it with vital information such as time, location, and description.

Lastly, Chrome for iOS now offers users the capability to translate selected portions of a web page by highlighting the desired text and selecting the Google Translate option. This update reflects the ongoing improvements in AI models, which enable Chrome to better recognize webpage languages and suggest translations.

These updates present a significant step forward in simplifying and improving the user experience for Chrome on iOS.