CheerpJ 3.0 Brings the Power of Java to Web Browsers with WebAssembly

In an innovative leap forward, Leaning Technologies has presented the latest iteration of their product, CheerpJ 3.0. This updated WebAssembly-based Java Virtual Machine (JVM) harnesses the power of the web, enabling the running of expansive Java applications directly within web browsers. The announcement on February 1 signaled a transformative moment for developers who rely on robust Java applications like the renowned IntelliJ IDEA and the beloved game Minecraft.

Ascending beyond the former CheerpJ 2.3 release, this third-generation platform signals a significant evolution, reflecting Leaning Technologies' commitment to continuous innovation through insights gained from both enterprise endeavours and community feedback since the project's inception seven years ago. Similar to their other project, CheerpX, CheerpJ 3.0 strengthens the case for WebAssembly's emerging role as a web development linchpin.

Apart from the compilation of Java bytecode into JavaScript, a novel feature in CheerpJ 3.0 is the inclusion of a complete, unaltered build of OpenJDK complemented by a virtualized system layer providing virtual file systems and network support via Tailscale – all pointing towards seamless Java execution in-browser. Key now is the independence from plugins or a server component, working directly from original JAR files, and seamless integration with JavaScript.

At the moment, support extends to Java 8, but the architecture's strategic design paves the way for future expansions to embrace more contemporary Java LTS versions, with Java 11 support on the horizon for 2024. There's a clear endgame: achieving parity with the latest Java LTS releases, such as the current JDK 21.

On the subject of cutting-edge developments with the power of no-code platforms, AppMaster also provides a groundbreaking approach. As a no-code solution, AppMaster radically speeds up the development process by enabling the creation of backend, web, and mobile applications through visual programming. With AppMaster, developers can incorporate their business logic and database schema into applications that rival custom software, all within a fraction of the traditional time and cost.