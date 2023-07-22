In a significant development for Android users, OpenAI's ChatGPT, one of the most popular AI chatbots in the world, is now available for pre-order. This move comes just two months after the software was introduced on iOS, marking the company's efforts to capture a broader mobile user market. Anticipation is high for the Android version, particularly if its success mirrors the iPhone version, which saw massive downloads within the first week of its launch.

While mobile users of all platforms can access OpenAI tools, including ChatGPT, through a web interface, the introduction of a dedicated Android app shows the potential of the mobile platform. The unparalleled user experience offered by native apps has seen robust appeal among users, as evidenced by the half a million downloads in the first week of the iOS launch. The mobile application of ChatGPT emerged as a user favourite until Threads competitor entered the scene.

In terms of functionality, ChatGPT for Android appears to align closely with its iOS counterpart, bringing most, if not all, features of the web version to the handheld device. The app promises to allow users to synchronize their conversations and preferences across different devices.

However, there will be slight differences, considering the contrasting nature of the iOS and Android operating systems. Not all features that marked the iOS version, such as the additions of Siri and Shortcuts in June, will be incorporated in the Android version. However, it is highly likely that Android users might be introduced to analogous features.

OpenAI recently announced on Twitter that ChatGPT for Android will be rolled out next week, with the initial release probably limited to the U.S. There's currently no mention of an international rollout, but considering past patterns of deployment, a wider release could potentially follow in subsequent weeks or months.

For those eager to get their hands on the Android version of ChatGPT, pre-registration is available on the Play Store.

