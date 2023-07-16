Putting the power to oversee the life cycle of open-source software components in businesses' hands, CAST Software Intelligence has rolled out an update to the CAST Highlight platform in its summer 2023 release. This development represents a giant leap in the discipline of open-source software management.

As Greg Rivera, Vice President of CAST Highlight explains, The world of software development is heavily reliant on integrating OSS components into business applications. However, the success and sustainability of these projects hinge on these components. Therefore, it is critical to understand their life cycle status – whether they are active, likely reaching their end-of-life, or are they too new.”

Rivera went on to express his excitement about offering software intelligence technology that will streamline and secure the process of analyzing OSS components' life cycle status.

This latest release introduces Open-Source Component Lifespan Insights – a feature that offers insights into the active status, obsolescence, or maturity of various components used in an application.

The feature determines lifespan based on the time of release. Components with a release date within five years are tagged as 'Active', those without any new versions in the past five years are labelled as 'Possibly Deprecated', and components less than a year old are marked as 'Possibly Immature'.

As per CAST, this innovative feature acts as a trusted mentor, guiding businesses toward the use of components that show active maintenance and have demonstrated their reliability. This provision supplements CAST Highlight's existing framework that offers insights into OSS risks related to security, licensing, and potential intellectual property issues.

CAST Highlight’s Summer 2023 dispatch also features several other additions like Container Scanning, Personalized User Home Pages, Customizable Cloud Service Recommendations, and Ruby technology support that enhances readiness insights for the Cloud.

