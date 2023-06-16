Microsoft has recently introduced an important update for Bing's AI chatbot, now enabling desktop users to engage in voice-based interactions. Initially exclusive to mobile devices, the new feature allows users of Windows 11 to interact with the chatbot via voice input and receive voice responses, making the experience resemble a conversation rather than a traditional search engine experience.

Voice input is currently supported in five languages: English, French, German, Japanese, and Mandarin. To utilize the feature, users simply click on the microphone icon in the Bing Chat box, speak their query, and wait for the AI chatbot's digitized voice response. The addition of voice input and responses for desktop PCs is expected to promote more natural exchanges between users and the chatbot, aligning with Microsoft’s ultimate goal of creating conversation-like interactions.

Given the existing voice capabilities for mobile devices, it was only a matter of time before the feature was extended to desktop users. Microsoft has been consistently emphasizing the significance of voice technology in their offerings, as evidenced by recent advances in Voice Access for Windows 11 and in-line dictation for Microsoft Word.

As Microsoft continues to develop and roll out Copilot for Windows 11, it is likely that additional voice-based controls will be integrated alongside the AI platform. This will create more opportunities for businesses and individuals to improve productivity and efficiency within their software development processes.

