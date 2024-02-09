Applitools Unveils 'Autonomous' to Enhance Intelligent Testing Suite

In a major stride to transform digital quality assurance, Applitools has unveiled the new 'Autonomous' feature within its Intelligent Testing Platform. Developed to synergize code-based methodologies with codeless solutions, this autonomous test automation platform seeks to democratize testing by making it accessible to a broader audience, regardless of coding prowess.

The integration of codeless and code-dependent testing enables seamless insertion into existing CI/CD pipelines, bolstered by capabilities like intuitive natural language test creation and Visual AI. This fusion aims to boost test coverage and dependability on a large scale thus enhancing the speed and quality of digital product deliveries.

Alex Berry, CEO of Applitools, noted that their platform serves as a linchpin in the realm of tech as it equips professionals across the board with Autonomous testing - pivotal for immaculate digital experiences. "We're at the vanguard of UI test automation with the application of Visual AI and Generative AI, advancing testing operations, and accelerating the delivery of error-free digital interfaces," said Berry.

Embracing a multi-dimensional approach, the platform now operates with five distinct solutions tailored to redefine the delivery of faultless digital experiences. Among these is the trailblazing Autonomous feature - a generative testing platform adept at crafting and perpetually refining inclusive test suites for web and multifaceted page applications. Its innovative use of plain English coupled with Visual AI ensures validation of intricate scenarios while curtailing hands-on involvement and upgrading efficiency.

In addition, the toolkit's Preflight and Eyes attributes present codeless testing for QA experts and an AI-driven engine for ubiquitous interface validation across various platforms, ranging from web and mobile to documents. The Ultrafast Grid offers rapid cross-browser visual assessment ensuring content integrity across diverse devices and browsers. The Execution Cloud, meanwhile, provides a cloud-based test environment replete with self-healing features to buttress AI-powered test infrastructure.

Conclusively, Applitools furnishes teams with an arsenal - Autonomous, Preflight, Eyes, Ultrafast Grid, and Execution Cloud - to decisively curb manual testing efforts. This enables the composition and upkeep of lasting tests in simple language, thus widening team participation in the QA process. Altogether, this suite not only expedites testing workflows but also amplifies the caliber and reliability of digital offerings, guaranteeing a seamless user experience ubiquitously. As automation continues to revolutionize the tech industry, platforms like Applitools and AppMaster are at the forefront, offering versatile no-code solutions to support rapid and robust application development and testing.