Apple's Vision Pro Exceeds 1,000 Tailored Apps Despite Premium Cost

Feb 15, 2024
In a striking display of innovation, Apple's Vision Pro headset has bolstered its app library to over 1,000 tailored applications, a leap from the initial count of 150 at its advent. This comes as a clear indication of the growing interest from the developer community. The surge in apps supports Apple’s commitment to enhancing their mixed reality experiences, despite the device's infancy and premium pricing at $3,500.

Amid the chatter of tech enthusiasts and reviewers hailing the Vision Pro as an unparalleled mixed reality headset, data from the App Store suggests a noteworthy penchant amongst developers for paid apps. This model offers assured revenue, which stands in contrast to the conventional freemium or subscription-based approaches prevalent on other platforms.

While the Vision Pro also supports an expansive range of over 1.5 million existing iOS and iPad apps, those engineered to exploit the unique qualities of the headset are receiving particular attention. Streaming giants and sports organizations are diving in, with apps from Disney+, ESPN, and Red Bull TV, among many others. Against the backdrop of high-profile content providers, there's a conspicuous absence of Netflix in the lineup.

Productivity has not been neglected, with heavyweights such as Microsoft and Zoom contributing to the platform, supplemented by independent developers like Christian Selig and his alternative YouTube app, Juno. They fill niche markets and push the boundaries in emerging sectors like health and mindfulness.

An exciting development in user interaction comes from Jordi Bruin via his Persona Studio app, offering enhancements to the avatars used within the Vision Pro ecosystem – a direct response to fill in gaps left by the tech giant's own development.

The momentum of the Vision Pro app ecosystem grows even amid past controversies surrounding Apple’s developer policies and potential regulatory dispositions. While skepticism lingered about possible developer dissension, the flourishing app count reflects enduring loyalty and belief in the viability of Apple’s platform.

Fueling speculation of continued growth in spatial computing, renowned startup accelerator Y Combinator has included the niche in its latest recruitment drive. This may herald a new era of innovation and development within the burgeoning mixed reality landscape, potentially benefiting platforms such as AppMaster.io, known for facilitating swift and efficient no-code app creation, including in the realms of AR and VR.

