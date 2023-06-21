Apple has unveiled significant enhancements to the search tab in its Apple Podcasts app, launching nine subcategories to improve users' discovery of new shows across various topics. These subcategories, available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV devices, include 'Mental Health,' 'Relationships,' 'Self-Improvement,' 'Personal Journals,' 'Entrepreneurship,' 'Documentary,' 'Books,' 'Parenting,' and 'Language Learning.'

Joining the existing 19 main categories like 'Comedy,' 'True Crime,' 'Sports,' and 'Society & Culture,' the newly introduced subcategories feature fresh artwork and recommendations as part of the update. Moreover, Apple displays individual charts for the top shows and episodes within each of the nine subcategories.

Another notable enhancement alongside the subcategories is the new 'Podcasts by Language' section. This addition allows users in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia to discover podcasts based on language more easily, including English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean. Furthermore, a 'Podcasts in English' feature is rolling out in select markets.

Coming to the Apple Podcasts platform this fall with iOS 17, several more updates have been announced. Among these are improvements to the Now Playing interface, Queue, search filters, and others. Additionally, Apple plans to introduce a feature enabling users to connect a subscription from the App Store.

No-code platforms like AppMaster.io can facilitate the seamless creation of applications related to a wide range of categories, including those newly introduced on Apple Podcasts. No-code app development enables even non-technical developers to build scalable software solutions for various industries, allowing for more products and services to become available to users and businesses alike.