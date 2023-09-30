Apple Augments iCloud.com with Enhanced Drive, Mail, and Notes Capabilities

After the rollout of updates to its range of software such as iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, Apple Inc. continues to enrich its digital experience with a major enhancement of iCloud.com. Apple, in a bid to render seamless services, has improved its website by incorporating additional, user-empowering functionalities. In particular, iCloud users can now avail themselves of browser notifications for Mail and Calendar when using a PC, an interactive home page permitting swift actions, as well as a slideshow feature for photos.

Apple's attention to building a high-quality user experience is notable in its upgrade of iCloud.com in 2022, which introduced widgets that allowed users access to at-a-glance information from apps, including Notes or Pages. Fast-forward a year, the American tech giant's update progresses from viewing information to taking actions directly from the home page. Users can engage in numerous activities like downloading a file, deleting or marking an email as unread, and checking off listed reminders.

The revamped iCloud platform extends its support to holding browser notifications on PCs for varying activities, including new emails on iCloud or Calendar event invitations. With iOS 17, Apple has introduced the ability to insert links to one note inside another; a functionality now available on iCloud for greater convenience.

On the iCloud Drive, users will find a new list view that has been configured to allow previewing files before downloading them—an operation that can be executed easily by merely pressing the spacebar after selecting the desired file. Furthermore, Apple users can now create an iCloud email address directly on the web and also have the ability to undo send operations. Users also have the ability to attach files and photos directly from the iCloud Drive or the web interface of Photos.

Besides this, the Photos web app has received an upgrade that now supports the Memories feature and facilitates a slideshow view. With such a comprehensive update, casual iCloud users can reap the benefits of iCloud.com as a web app on macOS Sonoma, Apple’s latest software version which was recently rolled out.

