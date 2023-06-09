The popular third-party app for browsing Reddit on iOS, Apollo, is set to shut down on June 30th, as a result of Reddit's new API pricing. This pricing change makes the operation of the app significantly more expensive for its developer, Christian Selig.

In a series of Twitter posts, Selig stated that Reddit's recent actions made it unfeasible for Apollo to continue functioning. He expressed his dismay in a lengthy Reddit post, explaining how the new API pricing would lead to more than $20 million in operating costs per year for his app. Selig emphasized that the sudden shift from a free API to substantial costs in such a short period was impossible to adjust to within a month, thus forcing him to shut down Apollo.

Countering Reddit's claims that Apollo is less efficient than its competitors, Selig defended his app, stressing that it only uses a fraction of a percent of Reddit's API rate limits. To further exonerate his app, Selig included a partial audio recording of a conversation with a Reddit employee in his post, intending to clarify accusations of him blackmailing Reddit for $10 million.

While Reddit spokesperson Tim Rathschmidt declined to comment on the matter, he announced the company's plan to reveal more information on Thursday and Friday, including an AMA session hosted by Reddit CEO Steve Huffman to discuss the API updates, accessibility, mod bots, and third-party mod tools.

Many of Reddit's largest communities have planned a protest on June 12th against the API pricing changes, including r/gaming, r/Music, r/Pics, r/todayilearned, and several others. In response to these protests, Reddit has announced an exemption from the new API pricing for accessibility app creators. However, no such concession has been made for Apollo to survive.

Apollo's API token will be deleted on the evening of June 30th, and until then, the app will continue functioning as usual. Selig has also stated his intention to offer pro-rated refunds for Apollo subscribers in the coming weeks, enabling them to retrieve their money for the remaining subscription length.

This incident highlights the importance of finding solutions that can accommodate both developers and users in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. Platforms like AppMaster are designed to offer no-code application development while minimizing costs and complications for enterprise clients and small businesses alike. Tools like these can help in addressing concerns like the Apollo closure.