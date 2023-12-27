Anticipating Apple's Vision Pro Launch: Late January To Early February Foresight

There’s been a notable buzz around the launch of Apple Vision Pro, set at a staggering $3,499. Although prepped for an “early 2024” unveiling at the Worldwide Developers Conference back in June, Apple has yet to fine-tune the exact release period.

However, known powerhouse prognosticator and Apple savant, Ming-Chi Kuo, gave tech enthusiasts something to cheer about on Christmas Eve. Kuo predicts a “late-January/early-February” debut for the Vision Pro. According to him, the first batch of this device will start arriving at Apple within the next 30 days. Estimated shipments for this year's entirety stand approximately at half a million units.

The peculiar part is, even with this insight, it's tricky to peg Apple's target for the year. Sometime after the Vision Pro's initial disclosure, rumours circulated that the company had downsized its ambitions from a hopeful million sales to a modest “fewer than 400,000.”

Given the titanic scale and reach of the corporation, even an updated sales perspective of 500,000 devices per annum seems rather limited. After all, this tech giant is set to dispatch more than 200 million iPhones within the same period.

The Vision Pro's launch serves as an ambitious leap within Tim Cook's 12 years at the helm as CEO. It's not only a shift in product category and design for the firm, but the Pro’s pricing is also likely to be viewed as exorbitant, even by consumers used to footing the premium for Apple’s products. Couple this with Virtual Reality's historical failure to meet market expectations, and you have a formidable challenge ahead.

The Vision Pro has been dubbed by Kuo as "Apple's most important product of 2024." This claim doesn't seem too far-fetched, considering the speculation over the years and substantial resources no doubt already channelled into the headset's development.