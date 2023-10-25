🚀 Boost your agency profits with AppMaster: 50%😮 revenue sharing
Altova Incorporates AI Capabilities in 2024 Version to Boost Productivity among Developers

Oct 25, 2023
Altova Incorporates AI Capabilities in 2024 Version to Boost Productivity among Developers

The technological vanguard, Altova, has proudly announced the launch of its 2024 version for desktop tools, server software, and regulatory solutions. The new version includes advanced features designed to propel developer productivity and creativity to greater heights.

Alexander Falk, CEO and President of Altova, expressed the team’s thrill over the AI integration across multiple products. He also explained how the much-vied-for PDF support in MapForce will be a total game-changer, enabling users to unlock vast volumes of data previously caged within PDF documents. This new add-on will gamify the data integration and ETL processes, making these tasks significantly less challenging.

The innovative AI Assistant promises to enrich the XML and JSON development experience in XMLSpy by generating schemas, instance documents, and sample data through simple natural language prompts. This smart AI tool can produce XSL, XPath, and XQuery code, which the developers have the option to copy, mail to the XPath/XQuery window, or even open in a new tab for detailed inspection and further modifications.

The utility of AI doesn’t end there. There is additional AI integration in DatabaseSpy. The AI Assistant helps in creating SQL statements, data exemplars, table relations, and more. It is also equipped with AI extensions that assist in explaining, pretty printing, and completing SQL commands.

MapForce PDF Extractor, another excellent feature in the newly released version, stands as an intuitive visual utility that defines the framework of a PDF file and manumits the contained data. Split output preview for XML and database report designing in StyleVision offers side-by-side panel output visualization.

This example of innovative technological advancements not just boosts productivity but substantially supports the creative aspects of development processes. It evidences how no-code platforms like AppMaster can be used in software development to cater to evolving technological demands, broadening possibilities and opportunities in scalable solutions. Furthermore, the success of Altova might very well pave the way for more platforms to enthusiastically adopt AI integration in their products, improving productivity and problem-solving capabilities with technology.

