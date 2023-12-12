Adobe Unveils Spectrum 2: A Revitalized Design System for a Diverse User Base

Adobe, a pioneer in creative software, unveils an upgrade to Spectrum, the design framework driving their app and web experiences for the past decade. Dubbed as Spectrum 2, this refreshed design system tones down from the solemnity of the original Spectrum structure, injecting more lively hues into the mix. Adobe envisions the changes to 'bring joy to usage,' across multiple platforms, bolstering its vision of fostering 'Creativity for All.

Spectrum 2 intricacies can already be seen in recent Adobe web applications, such as the Adobe Firefly AI service, Adobe Express, and the latest Adobe Acrobat web experiences.

When crafting Spectrum 2, Adobe's design team prioritized three aspects: dynamic contrast and brightness, accessible color palettes, and a visual hierarchy to underscore crucial elements.

Eric Snowden, Adobe's VP of Design, briefed TechCrunch about the paradigm shifts driving the Spectrum 2 design. He emphasized the company's keenness to cater to a considerably broader audience than what Spectrum 1 was conceived for back in 2013.

Snowden stated that the novel system aims at bringing Adobe’s suite more approachable to inhabitants of the digital world, ensuring that everyone, from new users to professional creatives, has a fulfilling user experience. The design team also conscientiously addressed accessibility in its widest sense – from incorporating guidelines for color blindness and WCAG standards to devising platforms which are intuitive and easy to use.

Additionally, Adobe's product range has significantly diversified over the years. Today, the company’s portfolio provides assistance for platforms that were unfathomable a decade ago – including equipment supporting virtual reality.

Adobe today yearns to extend its audience reach beyond just professional users, targeting diverse groups such as students, small business owners, and social content creators. Spectrum 2's conception has been considerably influenced by these demographic changes, Snowden elaborates.

He also noted how the original Spectrum embodied a serious, gray, and professional look – an attempt to highlight the creativity of its users, which is a philosophy that Adobe clings to even today. With Spectrum 2, the company reintroduces itself as a creative entity that radiates friendliness, vibrancy, and space, thereby inviting users to perceive it from a newfound perspective.

Adobe's future plan involves rolling out Spectrum 2 across its web and iOS apps initially, beginning with updates scheduled for early 2024. The revitalized design aesthetic will then gradually find its way into flagship desktop tools such as Photoshop, Lightroom, and Premiere Pro.

