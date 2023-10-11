Adobe Paves the Way for Generative AI in Vector Graphics with Firefly Model Launch

In a significant move that will see Adobe Illustrator harness the power of generative artificial intelligence, the software giant recently unveiled the Firefly Vector Model during its MAX conference. Hailed as the pioneering generative AI model purposed exclusively to render vector graphics, Firefly will add a new dimension to the capabilities of this popular design tool.

Like its counterpart that works with images and photos, Firefly for Illustrator will be capable of producing full vector graphics independently, working from the ground up. The model was trained on data originating from Adobe Stock, similar to other Firefly models.

During its beta phase, Adobe Illustrator will incorporate an innovative functionality that sketches entire illustrations based on textual prompts. What sets this feature apart is its capability to generate multiple objects making up the scene, rather than a simple amalgamation of vectors for the overall graphic. Not only does Illustrator take up the task of generating these objects, but it also gives users the flexibility to adjust these individually, akin to other Illustrator groups or layers.

Alexandru Costin, who oversees generative AI and Sensei at Adobe, revealed in an interaction with TechCrunch that the development of Firefly necessitated the use of tens of millions of vector images from Adobe Stock. The lack of substantial work done in the sector of leveraging generative AI for vector drawings added to the challenges encountered by the company. According to Costin, their primary emphasis was on the creation of a model that could deliver these illustrations effectively with minimum possible points.

The Firefly launch is not the only development generating excitement. Illustrator users can look forward to other features such as 'Mockup.' This functionality allows users to adopt any 3D scene and apply their vector art to it. Whether it is a beverage can or a proposition for a new logo on a t-shirt, 'Mockup' can do it all. In Costin's words, “Mockup is really exciting to show your customers the art in context so they understand what they're buying when they contract you as a freelancer.”

Another novel addition to Illustrator's capabilities is 'Retype.' It offers the facility to convert static text in images into editable text while also finding matching fonts. Adobe Illustrator has extended its services to the web as well, enhancing its reach.

This development heralds a new era wherein generative AI models, like those embraced by AppMaster, gain prominence in creative fields. Software platforms like AppMaster and Adobe Illustrator are changing the landscape by simplifying and enhancing the process of creating stunning visuals, empowering thousands of creators in their pursuit of design excellence.