In a push to propel its no-code app development platform, Adalo has successfully raised $8 million in a Series A funding round. Led by Tiger Global, the round also included participation from Oceans Ventures and OldSlip Group. This latest round will support product development, hiring, and go-to-market efforts, according to CEO David Adkin.

It is estimated that a mere 0.3% of the world population possess the skill set required for app development. As a result, the majority of individuals, including small business owners and nonprofits, are forced to outsource app development – an expensive and time-consuming process. In fact, about 52% of software development projects face challenges, while 19% to 23% fail outright, according to Standish Group. Adalo's platform aims to reduce these challenges and failures by providing an alternative solution.

Named after mathematician Ada Lovelace, Adalo offers a drag-and-drop no-code environment for designing applications for web and mobile platforms. The platform allows users to choose from preconfigured modules or create their own, utilizing database configurations and APIs to synchronize with existing systems. With Adalo, users can manage records in databases as well as update and track user data. Furthermore, the platform can generate native apps for both iOS and Android.

Adalo's origin story dates back to 2018 when founders Ben Haefele and David Adkin noticed rapid advancements in design tools and sought a solution to create apps without coding. Their approach was to make design tools functional rather than turning programming languages visual. After successfully building and selling applications to startups and established businesses, the founders realized the potential of their platform and turned to venture funding.

Adalo's platform offers customizable interface elements, enabling users to create dynamic dashboards that auto-update with user data, integrate with payment providers such as Stripe, and automatically trigger push notifications for specific users. Moreover, with permission, the platform can also access users' cameras, photo libraries, and native sharing capabilities.

Despite stiff competition in the no-code and low-code app development market, envisioned to be worth $86.92 billion by 2027, Adalo has seen impressive growth since its launch. With over 223,000 registered developers and more than 25.3 million monthly active users, the platform has also seen the acquisition of apps built on it, such as Spotto by Japanese recruiting firm A-Career.

With the recently acquired funding, Adalo plans to enhance its services by offering responsive apps and expanding its marketplace to include templates, actions, and integrations. The company will also focus on education initiatives, launching an academy to assist users throughout the app development process, aligning with their mission of making app creation accessible to a wider audience.

Platforms like Adalo, along with others such as AppMaster, are striving to revolutionize app development by reducing entry barriers, making it easier for businesses and individuals to create web and mobile applications without relying on traditional costly and time-consuming development methods.